Nigeria Reacts To Transparency International’s Corruption Findings

The Nigerian government has dismissed a report by Transparency International which placed Africa’s most populous country at 146 out of the 180 nations on the 2019 corruption perception index.

Nigeria scored 27 out of 100 points in the 2019 CPI, maintaining the same score as in the 2017 and 2018 CPI. The score is below the global average of 43.

The index ranks 180 countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and business people, using a scale of 0 to 100, where zero means “highly corrupt” and 100 means “very clean.”

The report suggested that countries, where elections and political party financing are open to undue influence from vested interests, are less able to combat corruption.

“Frustration with government corruption and lack of trust in institutions speaks to a need for greater political integrity,” Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chair of Transparency International, said.

“Governments must urgently address the corrupting role of big money in political party financing and the undue influence it exerts on our political systems.”

But Nigeria’s attorney general and justice minister, Abubakar Malami, said on Thursday that there was no evidence to back the report.

He made this known in an interview on Channels Television’s Lunch Time Politics on Thursday.

According to Malami, the facts on the ground do not correlate with the information released by Transparency International.