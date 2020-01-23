Home » N-Power: ‘We’re Praying For Batch A Beneficiaries To Be Given Permanent Job’ – Volunteer

N-Power: ‘We’re Praying For Batch A Beneficiaries To Be Given Permanent Job’ – Volunteer

By - 30 minutes ago on January 23, 2020
N-Power: 'We're Praying For Batch A Beneficiaries To Be Given Permanent Job' - Volunteer

The Muhammadu Buhari administration prides the N-Power scheme as one of its major achievement (Photo: Osun Reporters)

Batch A beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari not to throw them back to the streets, Concise News reports.

Recall recent reports indicate that Batch A beneficiaries – the pioneer set of volunteers – will be exited from the famed scheme, although, there has been no official announcement to that effect.

There are around 200, 000 beneficiaries in the Batch A, and they are assigned to different Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs) in Agriculture, Education, Tax, and Health.

Many of them crave for permanency.

See some comments below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.