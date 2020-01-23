N-Power: ‘We’re Praying For Batch A Beneficiaries To Be Given Permanent Job’ – Volunteer

Batch A beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari not to throw them back to the streets, Concise News reports.

Recall recent reports indicate that Batch A beneficiaries – the pioneer set of volunteers – will be exited from the famed scheme, although, there has been no official announcement to that effect.

There are around 200, 000 beneficiaries in the Batch A, and they are assigned to different Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs) in Agriculture, Education, Tax, and Health.

Many of them crave for permanency.

See some comments below:

We are praying for Npower batch A beneficiaries to be given permanent job or 1M as exit package. That would take 200k people out of poverty for projection of 100M people. — Isaac Maiyanga (@Santong01) January 23, 2020

Oh Allah help all npower beneficiary and all Nigerian youth. https://t.co/GnvclTY6XC — Badamasi s pawa (@PawaBadamasi) January 21, 2020

2016 batch A, need permanency and penshionable jobs. Don’t let us go back to the street. — debbie Olayemi (@deborah4jesus51) January 21, 2020

Nice to see you again, mr afolabi, we miss u alot. Please, the outcome of the meaning should be permanency. 2016 beneficiaries want permanency and penshionable job. Don’t let us go back to the street. Pleaseeee…. — debbie Olayemi (@deborah4jesus51) January 21, 2020

The only solutions for 2016 npower beneficiarie is permanent appointments otherwise the essence of the program will be meaningless pic.twitter.com/VX2dF4Ecxf — Bamawo Osarumen (@BOsarumen) January 22, 2020

I think the batch A, of NPOWER volunteers, after 3 solid good years, deserved permanent job offer. — Monday E. Izevbekhia (@EIzevbekhia) January 21, 2020

Yes ooo, they should not let us go back to the street. Job no dey out there ooo — debbie Olayemi (@deborah4jesus51) January 21, 2020

These guys deserve permanent jobs,the president should please find every means to give these guys per permanent jobs,if they send them back to the street after 3yrs now add to there age no company will be ready to employ them again because of there age and also there no job — Bamawo Osarumen (@BOsarumen) January 21, 2020

Well done. More grease to your elbow. I only wish the 2016 Npower beneficiaries can be absorbed into various federal government establishments or paramilitary organizations. YES @MBuhari CAN DO IT. — Ned (@MistaaNed) January 21, 2020

@Sadiya_farouq @npower_ng @NSIP_NG @FMHDSD Well done! I only wish the dedicated 2016 beneficiaries can be given permanent jobs into various federal government establishments. YES @MBuhari @NGRPresident CAN DO IT. — Ned (@MistaaNed) January 21, 2020