Man United News: ‘Pogba Is Not Happy Because He Isn’t Playing’ – Super Agent Raiola

Super Agent, Mino Raiola has said that if Manchester United’s Paul Pogba does not play, “he is not happy”, Concise News reports.

The French star has been out injured for a while and is subject of a transfer exit from England.

“I don’t say anything for sure. Today he is not happy because he is not playing. He is recovering. Paul if he does not play he is not happy,” Raiola told Sky Sports News UK.

“But I saw him go back to Manchester United when people did not think he would go back. People tend to forget that. People tend to imagine that Manchester United was the only club that he could have signed for. He chose Manchester United.

“Everybody knows the ambition from both parts is not being met the last years. Let’s be honest, let’s talk about the elephant in the room.

“So we need to see in the summer if Paul is still in the plans of Manchester United and if Manchester United is still in the plans of Paul.”

Furthermore, the outspoken agent emphasised the need for his star client to be motivated.

“My job is to listen. God gave me two ears and one mouth so maybe it is better listening sometimes than talking.

“I expect my players to be happy and I expect the clubs to be happy. That is my work. I don’t want to walk in front of what will be happening in the summer.

“For now he needs to be getting fit and then it is my job to try and get both parties – if possible – happy.

“If one of those parties is not happy, then there are other ways to resolve that.”