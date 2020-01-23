Malabu Oil Deal: Ex-AGF Adoke Arraigned On 42 Counts

The Nigerian government has finally arraigned former Attorney General of the Federation Mohammed Adoke on 42 counts of fraud and money laundering at a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Gwagwalada.

The arraignment of the former AGF had stalled on Wednesday following confusion caused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC counsel Bala Sanga had told the court that he was at a loss as to why he was in court.

“My Lord, we have not served the charge on the first, second and third defendant, we have only served the fifth, sixth and seventh defendants,” Sanga said.

“I’m at a loss as to why we are here (in court).’’

Adoke is facing charges bordering on alleged abuse of office and money laundering as regards the granting of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 to Shell and ENI.

The EFCC filed the charges against Adoke and four others on behalf of the Nigerian government.

But since the anti-graft agency could not produce the defendants in court, it approached the aforementioned FCT high court on 17 April, 2019, to secure a warrant of arrest against them.

Adoke was arrested in December, 2019, . by International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) after he touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from United Arab Emirates.

He was later handed over to the EFCC.

More to come…