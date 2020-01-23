Latest Transfer News: Liverpool, Real Madrid Eye Arsenal Star

Welcome to Concise News round-up of top January transfer market news, rumours and gossips as football clubs boost their squads.

Liverpool ‘weighing up’ move for Martinelli

Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly interested in landing Arsenal’s in-form forward Gabriel Martinelli after the Brazilian youngster netted a brilliant strike at Chelsea on Tuesday.

Martinelli has made a significant impact since his £6.3million arrival from Brazilian club Ituano in July.

He has netted 10 goals in 21 games for the Gunners this season.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are keen to sign the 18-year-old forward.

Meanwhile, the Arsenal striker is set to triple his wages by the end of the season, with the 18-year-old’s form also alerting Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Reports say his form has sparked interest from Real Madrid, who are believed to value Martinelli at around £50m, according to Daily Mail.

The paper claims that talks are already under way for Arsenal to reward Martinelli with a pay rise from £10,000 a week to around £30,000 — despite his current deal not expiring until 2024.

Mourinho silent on Real Sociedad star link

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on the club’s reported interest in Real Sociedad star Willian Jose.

“He’s a Real Sociedad player. I don’t comment on players from other clubs. I can only speak about my players,” the former Manchester United boss said.

“I think it’s a question of respect to the coaches and the clubs where the players belong.”

Man United: Latest on Bruno Fernandes interest

Manchester United’s pursuit of Bruno Fernandes appears to have suffered a setback with Fernandes’ agent, Jorge Mendes, admitting he does not know if the transfer will go through.

The Red Devils have been trying to land the Portugal and Sporting midfielder since the start of the January transfer window.

“I don’t know [if the transfer will go through],” the agent said.

“If he doesn’t leave now, he will leave for sure in the summer because Sporting have already spoken with other clubs.

“Something will happen but I am not sure if now or at the end of the season.”

Six EPL teams after Tottenham defender

In the meantime, six Premier League teams are interested in signing Tottenham left-back Danny Rose this January.

Among the clubs interested, according to Sky Sports, are Newcastle United and Watford.

It is understood that the 29-year-old, who has featured in only three of Tottenham’s last 14 EPL matches, will become a free agent after next season.