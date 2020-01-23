Home » Latest Benue State News Online Today January 23rd 2020

Latest Benue State News Online Today January 23rd 2020

By - 53 minutes ago on January 23, 2020
Latest Benue State News Online Today

Benue’s Ortom (Photo: Terver Akase/Facebook)

Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Thursday, January 23rd, 2020

Here are the latest Benue news headlines

Benue: APC’s Jime Reacts To Tuesday’s Supreme Court Verdict

Emmanuel Jime, the All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate in the 2019 Benue governorship race, has accepted the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed Governor Samuel Ortom’s re-election, in good faith.

This was contained in a press statement he personally signed and made available in Makurdi on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had earlier affirmed the re-election of Ortom and dismissed APC and its governorship candidate’s petition for lack of merit. Read more here.

PDP Reacts To Supreme Court Verdicts On Benue, Bauchi, Sokoto, Adamawa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday in Abuja, commended the Supreme Court for upholding the victories of Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Samuel Ortom of Benue State.
In a statement issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party also commended the court’s judgment reaffirming elections of Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa.
Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was certain that its governors won the elections in their respective states. Read more here.

Benue: Ortom Reacts To Supreme Court Verdict On His Re-Election

Following his victory at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said he no longer have excuses to fail the people of the state.

The apex court had affirmed the victory of Ortom at the governorship polls and dismissed the petition by the All Progressives Congress and its governorship candidate, Emmanuel Jime, for lack of merit.

Speaking on Wednesday in Makurdi shortly after the apex court judgement, Ortom said he remains grateful to the Benue people for giving him another term. Read more here.

And that's all for today on the round-up of the latest Benue State online news headlines.

