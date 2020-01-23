Latest Benue State News Online Today January 23rd 2020

Emmanuel Jime, the All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate in the 2019 Benue governorship race, has accepted the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed Governor Samuel Ortom’s re-election, in good faith.

This was contained in a press statement he personally signed and made available in Makurdi on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had earlier affirmed the re-election of Ortom and dismissed APC and its governorship candidate’s petition for lack of merit. Read more here.

PDP Reacts To Supreme Court Verdicts On Benue, Bauchi, Sokoto, Adamawa

In a statement issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party also commended the court’s judgment reaffirming elections of Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was certain that its governors won the elections in their respective states. Read more here

Benue: Ortom Reacts To Supreme Court Verdict On His Re-Election

Following his victory at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said he no longer have excuses to fail the people of the state.

The apex court had affirmed the victory of Ortom at the governorship polls and dismissed the petition by the All Progressives Congress and its governorship candidate, Emmanuel Jime, for lack of merit.

Speaking on Wednesday in Makurdi shortly after the apex court judgement, Ortom said he remains grateful to the Benue people for giving him another term. Read more here.