Home » Lagos State Govt Begins Massive Recruitment In Major Sector (Application Forms)

Lagos State Govt Begins Massive Recruitment In Major Sector (Application Forms)

By - 1 hour ago on January 23, 2020
Lagos State Govt Begins Massive Recruitment In One Major Sector

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (image courtesy: Lagos Govt)

The Lagos State Health Service Commission says it has commenced mass recruitment of health sector workers to bridge the deficit in manpower requirement across the state’s public health institutions.

Concise News reports that Dr Ademuyiwa Eniayewun, the Permanent Secretary, Health Service Commission (HSC), made this known on Thursday in Lagos.

Eniayewun said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved recruitment of a large number of health workers, while also directing that exit replacement should be done when due.

He said that the directive was imperative to ameliorate the effects of brain drain which often occurs and affects performance in the health sector.

According to him, the recruitment process commences immediately and will continue in phases in the next few months toward bridging manpower gap in the system.

“The quantum of staff to be recruited, as we speak is phenomenal and this move is a clear indication of the commitment of Mr Governor to ensure prompt and quality service delivery in all hospitals at all times,” he said.

The permanent secretary advised interested applicants to print out application forms on the official Lagos State Government website, and apply for various positions.

See link to the application form below:

http://lagosstate.gov.ng/storage/2020/01/lshsc_app_form.pdf

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.