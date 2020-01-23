Home » Insurgency: Gov. Lalong Reacts To Execution Of Nigerian Student By Boko Haram

Insurgency: Gov. Lalong Reacts To Execution Of Nigerian Student By Boko Haram

By - 25 minutes ago on January 23, 2020
Insurgency: Gov. Lalong Reacts To Killing Of Plateau Student By Boko Haram

Ropvil Dalyep, the murdered Nigerian student (Photo Courtesy: Isaac Dachen/Facebook)

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has expressed deep sadness over the distressing video released by a splinter group of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), showing the purported execution of Ropvil Dalyep, a student hostage from the North Central state.

Concise News reports that the governor in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, in Jos, also expressed outrage over the murder of the 22-year-old student of Biology Education of the University of Maiduguri.

He described the killing as a heinous act aimed at provoking sentiments which could lead to perceived hatred for people based on religion and origin.

He said the narrative of the terrorists must never be allowed to fester and cause disharmony among Nigerians as the ideology of Boko Haram was not only misplaced but clearly a merchandise of evil.

Lalong commiserated with the family of Dalyep and assured them of the support of the State Government in their period of great distress.

He said the notion being conveyed by the terrorists that Christians and citizens of Plateau were being targeted was most unfortunate and must be condemned, as it is another ploy by the group to legitimise their evil enterprise.

He said the State Government would continue to work with security agencies and the Federal Government to ensure that those still under captivity of the sect were released while those behind the evil act were brought to justice.

Dalep, a native of Jing in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau, was abducted on January 9 by the Boko Haram terrorists while on his way to Maiduguri to resume school.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.