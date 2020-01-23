Imo: Uzodinma Announces Plans To Conduct Fresh Local Govt Elections

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has announced that his administration is planning to conduct fresh elections into the twenty-seven local government councils in the state

The governor made the revelation when the chairmen of traditional rulers from the 27 local government areas of Imo State paid him a courtesy call in his office on Tuesday.

Uzodinma said that the conduct of the elections is in line with the existing local government laws of Imo, while urged the monarchs to ensure they play their role in Imo by ensuring peace and tranquility.

“My policies will meet the yearnings and aspirations of Imo people,” the governor added.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Eze Agunwa Ohiri noted that the purpose of the visit was to advise the governor to be steadfast and take Imo to a greater height.

The monarch also promised the governor the support of traditional rulers in the state.