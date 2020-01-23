IMN Reacts To El-Zakzaky Death Rumours

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, have dismissed rumours that their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has died.

The IMN spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, in a statement on the Islamic group’s official Twitter handle, urged Nigerians to disregard the speculation.

“Contrary to the rumours making the rounds that the illegally detained leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky had died, we wish to draw the attention of the public that these stories are fake and should be disregarded,” the tweet read.

But he claimed that El-Zakzaky’s health had deteriorated.

“Since he was transferred to Kaduna prison, he has not been granted access to his doctors despite his deteriorating ill-health,” he noted.

“We, therefore, call on the international community to pile pressure on the Nigerian government to do the needful by allowing his doctors to examine him and eventually release him.”