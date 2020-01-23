For “refusing to support his career”, Nigerian Hip hop singer Onome Onokohwomo better known as Yung6ix has taken some swipes at ace rapper M.I Abaga.

Replying to a tweet by KISS fm, where his song “Grammy Money” featuring Praiz and M.I was played, Yung6ix said the latter never for once post or repost the video.

Stating that even though he still likes M.I’s songs, he admitted that idols truly end up being one’s rival.

“D record M.I refused to support even though he was on it, chairman didn’t post or repost or agree to come for video. He didn’t also post my album which he was a part of. Yes it’s true idols turn rivals. Still like your old songs but I’ve lost every symptom of respect I have 4 U” Yung6ix tweeted.

Meanwhile, M.I recently said said it is obvious that those in showbiz do not like him, after receiving backlashes from many rappers.

He made this known in a tweet on Thusday, January 3, while replying a tweet.

A follower, while citing instances opined that celebs do not like the rapper so much and they utilise every opportunity to portray that.

“I think your fellow celeb/artist don’t like you that much and they took every opportunity to show it. Like the AKA n Wiz issue. They came for you and you took an L e.g sliding in VEC DM”, the follower tweeted.

Responding, M.I said he observed but he cares less, adding that he is only in for positive vibes only .

He tweeted “This is becoming clearer by the day! Don’t really care though!!! Positive vibes only”.