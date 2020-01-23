ICPC Recruitment 2020 – How To Apply For Positions ‘Easily’

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) announced last week that it has engaged the services of DSCL Corporate Services Limited to conduct a recruitment exercise on its behalf for the engagement of personnel into a few positions as approved by the government.

Concise News can confirm that the vacancies are announced on dcslrecruits.com.

According to the ICPC, the general public is advised to be wary of fraudulent advertisement of the ICPC recruitment on any portal different from DSCL Corporate Services Limited’s.

The ‘public notice’ further reads: “Application for the positions is absolutely free and all processes attached to the recruitment exercise shall be in accordance with established parameters.

“Members of the public are therefore urged to report to ICPC any demand for money or other favours by anyone including officials of DCSL Corporate Services Limited.

“Advertisement of the recruitment exercise on any unauthorised portal and demand for money will be investigated and persons found culpable will be prosecuted,” the agency vowed.

Check out all the positions below: Job Title: Assistant Director Ref.: 001

Location: Nigeria

Qualifications A First Degree or higher with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 18 years cognate experience. General Requirements

Candidates should fulfill the following requirements: Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted

NYSC Discharge certificate.

Professional certification is compulsory.

Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.

A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower. HND/ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit. Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following: Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness

Polygraph test.

Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment

Job Title: Principal Officer Ref.: 002

Location: Nigeria

Qualifications A First Degree or higher with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 9 years cognate experience. General Requirements

Candidates should fulfill the following requirements: Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted

NYSC Discharge certificate.

Professional certification is compulsory.

Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.

A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND/ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit. Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following: Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness

Polygraph test.

Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment

Job Title: Senior Officer Ref.: 003

Location: Nigeria

Qualifications A First Degree or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 6 years cognate working experience. General Requirements

Candidates should fulfill the following requirements: Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted

NYSC Discharge certificate.

Professional certification is compulsory.

Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.

A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND /ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit. Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following: Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness

Polygraph test.

Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment

Job Title: Officer 1 Ref.: 004

Location: Nigeria

Qualifications Must have a Higher National Diploma or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 3 years working experience. General Requirements

Candidates should fulfill the following requirements: Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted

NYSC Discharge certificate.

Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.

A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND/ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit. Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following: Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness

Polygraph test.

Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment

Job Title: Officer 2 Ref.: 005

Location: Nigeria

Qualifications Must have Higher National Diploma or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation. General Requirements

Candidates should fulfill the following requirements: Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted

NYSC Discharge certificate.

Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.

A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND /ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.

Job Title: Senior Executive Officer Ref.: 006

Location: Nigeria

Qualifications Must possess a National Diploma with a working knowledge in computer operations and minimum of 3 years cognate experience. General Requirements

Candidates should fulfill the following requirements: Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted

NYSC Discharge certificate.

Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.

A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND/ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit. Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following: Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness

Polygraph test.

Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment

Job Title: Executive Officer Ref.: 007

Location: Nigeria

Qualifications Must possess National Diploma, with a working knowledge in computer operations. General Requirements

Candidates should fulfill the following requirements: Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted

NYSC Discharge certificate.

Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.

A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND /ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit. Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following: Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness

Polygraph test.

Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply Application Instruction Please upload your Application, Curriculum Vitae (CV) and evidence of educational qualification with a passport size photograph. Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Application Deadline 30th January, 2020.