ICPC Recruitment 2020 – How To Apply For Positions ‘Easily’

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) announced last week that it has engaged the services of DSCL Corporate Services Limited to conduct a recruitment exercise on its behalf for the engagement of personnel into a few positions as approved by the government.
Concise News can confirm that the vacancies are announced on dcslrecruits.com.
>>>>>PUBLIC NOTICE (ICPC Recruitment)
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has engaged the services of DSCL Corporate Services Limited to conduct a recruitment exercise on its behalf for the engagement of personnel into… #Thread
— ICPC Nigeria (@ICPC_PE) January 17, 2020
According to the ICPC, the general public is advised to be wary of fraudulent advertisement of the ICPC recruitment on any portal different from DSCL Corporate Services Limited’s.
The ‘public notice’ further reads: “Application for the positions is absolutely free and all processes attached to the recruitment exercise shall be in accordance with established parameters.
“Members of the public are therefore urged to report to ICPC any demand for money or other favours by anyone including officials of DCSL Corporate Services Limited.
“Advertisement of the recruitment exercise on any unauthorised portal and demand for money will be investigated and persons found culpable will be prosecuted,” the agency vowed.
Check out all the positions below:
Job Title: Assistant Director
Ref.: 001
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- A First Degree or higher with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 18 years cognate experience.
General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:
- Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
- NYSC Discharge certificate.
- Professional certification is compulsory.
- Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
- A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower. HND/ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:
- Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
- Polygraph test.
- Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
Job Title: Principal Officer
Ref.: 002
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- A First Degree or higher with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 9 years cognate experience.
General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:
- Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
- NYSC Discharge certificate.
- Professional certification is compulsory.
- Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
- A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND/ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:
- Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
- Polygraph test.
- Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
Job Title: Senior Officer
Ref.: 003
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- A First Degree or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 6 years cognate working experience.
General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:
- Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
- NYSC Discharge certificate.
- Professional certification is compulsory.
- Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
- A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND /ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:
- Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
- Polygraph test.
- Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
Job Title: Officer 1
Ref.: 004
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- Must have a Higher National Diploma or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 3 years working experience.
General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:
- Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
- NYSC Discharge certificate.
- Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
- A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND/ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:
- Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
- Polygraph test.
- Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
Job Title: Officer 2
Ref.: 005
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- Must have Higher National Diploma or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation.
General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:
- Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
- NYSC Discharge certificate.
- Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
- A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND /ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
Job Title: Senior Executive Officer
Ref.: 006
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- Must possess a National Diploma with a working knowledge in computer operations and minimum of 3 years cognate experience.
General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:
- Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
- NYSC Discharge certificate.
- Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
- A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND/ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:
- Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
- Polygraph test.
- Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
Job Title: Executive Officer
Ref.: 007
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- Must possess National Diploma, with a working knowledge in computer operations.
General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:
- Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
- NYSC Discharge certificate.
- Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
- A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND /ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:
- Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
- Polygraph test.
- Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply
Application Instruction
- Please upload your Application, Curriculum Vitae (CV) and evidence of educational qualification with a passport size photograph.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Application Deadline 30th January, 2020.