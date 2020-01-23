Grammy To Pay Posthumous Honour To Nipsey Hussle

The Recording Academy, popularly known as the Grammy Awards is set to honour late activist and rapper Nipsey Hussle during the 62nd edition of the awards.

Concise News reports that the event which will be hosted by Alicia Keys, will hold on Sunday, January 26 and will be celebrating Hussle’s “lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large”

Top stars like Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG will be paying posthumous honor to the current three-time GRAMMY nominee.

Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich, in a post on its official website said “An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large.

“There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

Recall that the rapper was shot dead in the US city of Los Angeles April, last year, sparking an outpouring of grief.

Local media reported Hussle, 33, was shot in front of his own clothing store Sunday afternoon at close range, by a man who fled in a getaway car.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy,” LA Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted.