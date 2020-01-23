Goldenboy CEO Opens More Can Of Worms On Davido

For the past one week, CEO Goldenboy entertainment, Patrick Anyaene and Davido have been making shocking revelations on social media platforms and now the former has accused the DMW boss of wanting to murder him.

He made the accusation in a recent chat with HIPTV, where he claimed that Davido almost poisoned him.

Recall that the drama began when the Goldenboy CEO took to his Twitter handle last Wednesday to accuse his former signee, Peruzzi and Davido of breach of contract.

Since then he has continued to make several allegations on the micro-blogging platforms.

In his recent chat, Anyaene said “ I have Davido’s songs that he has not released that are still on my phone. I still have Peruzzi’s songs that are owned by Golden Boy Entertainment. Every song he has released since after FIA that is not written by Peruzzi is his worst song which is Flora My Flower and guess who wrote that song? He wrote that song that’s to show you how untalented he is.

“I don’t care if you are recording this phone call. Tell them to pay me my money or I’ll come for you. If they do not pay me, I’ll still collect it. Now Davido came to Abuja to beg me…they are begging me on his behalf, as I’m talking to you, they are begging. Davido went personal with me, he drugged my drink on my birthday the same way they drugged Tagbo’s drink to kill him and my body started acting up and they started calling me a crackhead,” he said.

“That ballon wen you dey smoke you think say I know wetin dey inside, that Igbo wen you dey smoke he nor pass the drug wen you give me? Have you listened to FIA by Davido and the lyrics closely? Peruzzi wrote that song for Chioma to troll Davido, inside life. Nobody is stupid. I have been keeping quiet because if I start going there, it is excess luggage that I’ll be going with. Who born am? Did he reply? He fit reply? He wants to go mouth to mouth with all my evidence,” he concluded.

Last week, Anyaene had claimed that Chioma was Peruzzi’s side chick and presented to Davido as his (Peruzzi) cousin.

“If you are feeling stupid and you are out there popping babies and giving girls STDs, don’t be sad, reach out to loved ones and get advise from your huncho on how to fcck his side chick and pimp her out to you as his cousin..Let’s be guided please. Incest is a sin..” Anyaene wrote.