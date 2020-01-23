FIFA Ban: Former Nigerian Coach Siasia Appeals For Funds (Video)

A former Super Eagles coach and player Samson Siasia has begged Nigerians to donate 250,000 euros to appeal his FIFA ban.

Concise News understands that Siasia was banned for life last year by FIFA after he was found guilty of accepting bribes to manipulate matches.

The former coach, has, however, filed an appeal with FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the life ban and has also released a video begging Nigerians for funds to overturn the verdict.

“Good day Nigerians, my name is Samson Siasia,” he said in the video. “I am coming to you at a very difficult time in my life and career. I need to raise the sum of 250,000 euros. That’s a lot of money.

“So I am appealing to all well-meaning Nigerians, the sports-loving Nigerians to come to my aid for me to use these funds to defend myself against FIFA.

“We have this calculation, if 200,000 people can give 500 naira each, we could be able to reach our target. I wanna thank you as you do this. God bless you”.