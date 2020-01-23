EPL: Leicester City Coach Brendan Rogers Hails ‘Remarkable’ Ndidi

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has lauded Nigerian star Wilfred Ndidi following his showing in a 4-1 Premier League win over West Ham on Wednesday.

Concise News reports that the 23-year-old put up an impressive play in his comeback from injury in the mauling of the Hammers.

The Nigerian had surgery after a knee injury in early January which should have kept him out till February but made an unexpected return against the Hammers, coming in as a 34th-minute substitute for Nampalys Mendy.

After the match, Rodgers described Ndidi’s recovery as remarkable and praised the former Genk man for his showing against David Moye’s side.

“It’s remarkable, really,” the Leicester City boss said after the game. “We were thinking he could only play 25-30 minutes. Obviously, he was fine to come on and play a full hour. He is genetically blessed, and he recovered very, very well. And he was excellent.”

The former U-17 World Cup winner has played 21 league games for Leicester City this season and scored twice.