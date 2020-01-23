Home » EPL: Aubameyang To Dump Arsenal For Barcelona

EPL: Aubameyang To Dump Arsenal For Barcelona

By - 43 minutes ago on January 23, 2020
EPL: Aubameyang Predicts Where Arsenal Will Finish

Aubameyang/Sky Sports

Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is set to join Spanish La Liga side Barcelona to replace injured Luis Suarez at the Camp Nou.

Concise News reports that Suarez is out of action for about four months after undergoing a knee surgery with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claiming Barcelona have identified Aubameyang as his perfect replacement.

The paper claims Aubameyang has told the Barcelona board that he would be team up with the Catalan club; the Camp Nou side hierarchy are well-aware of the 30-year-old’s demands.

This news medium understands that the Gabonese has not signed a new contract with the North London side even though his current deal expires at the end of the current season.

Liverpool ‘weighing up’ move for Martinelli

Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly interested in landing Arsenal’s in-form forward Gabriel Martinelli after the Brazilian youngster netted a brilliant strike at Chelsea on Tuesday.

Martinelli has made a significant impact since his £6.3million arrival from Brazilian club Ituano in July.

He has netted 10 goals in 21 games for the Gunners this season.

Latest Transfer News: Liverpool, Real Madrid Eye Arsenal Star

Martinelli netted a brilliant goal in Arsenal’s dramatic comeback at Chelsea on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 (image courtesy: Talksport)

According to Football Insider, the Reds are keen to sign the 18-year-old forward.

Meanwhile, the Arsenal striker is set to triple his wages by the end of the season, with the 18-year-old’s form also alerting Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Reports say his form has sparked interest from Real Madrid, who are believed to value Martinelli at around £50m, according to Daily Mail.

The paper claims that talks are already under way for Arsenal to reward Martinelli with a pay rise from £10,000 a week to around £30,000 — despite his current deal not expiring until 2024.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.