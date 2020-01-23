EPL: Aubameyang To Dump Arsenal For Barcelona

Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is set to join Spanish La Liga side Barcelona to replace injured Luis Suarez at the Camp Nou.

Concise News reports that Suarez is out of action for about four months after undergoing a knee surgery with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claiming Barcelona have identified Aubameyang as his perfect replacement.

The paper claims Aubameyang has told the Barcelona board that he would be team up with the Catalan club; the Camp Nou side hierarchy are well-aware of the 30-year-old’s demands.

This news medium understands that the Gabonese has not signed a new contract with the North London side even though his current deal expires at the end of the current season.

Liverpool ‘weighing up’ move for Martinelli

Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly interested in landing Arsenal’s in-form forward Gabriel Martinelli after the Brazilian youngster netted a brilliant strike at Chelsea on Tuesday.

Martinelli has made a significant impact since his £6.3million arrival from Brazilian club Ituano in July.

He has netted 10 goals in 21 games for the Gunners this season.