Corruption Index: EFCC Reacts To Transparency International’s Rating

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has faulted the 2019 Corruption Perception Index released by Transparency International (T.I).

Concise News reports that Transparency International ranked Nigeria 146 out of 180 countries with the EFCC describing it as appalling “the bogus and ambiguous criteria used by TI to arrive at what can best be described as a jaundiced and illogical rating.”

According to the EFCC, “the rating is a far cry from the evident strides and achievements so far accomplished by the anti-graft agency in the fight against corruption, particularly under the administration of President (Major General) Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).”

The anti-crime body alleged that TI’s ranking is unacceptable, claiming that it is not backed by any empirical data, “especially when placed side-by-side with the remarkable achievements of the commission in the past years.”

Furthermore, the EFCC said the index did not show real incidences of corruption, “yet it claims that the report is a reliable indication of the perception of the Nigerian public and the international community about the state of corruption in the country.”

The statement said: “The commission has also not given up on its unrelenting efforts to ensure that a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, is made to answer for the various malfeasance perpetrated under her, in spite of the obvious reluctance of the United Kingdom to repatriate her to Nigeria.”