Coronavirus: Lagos Alerts Public On Spread Of Disease

The Lagos State Government has alerted its citizens on the spread of Coronavirus currently raging in China and other parts of the world, causing no fewer than nine deaths.

State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known to reporters on Thursday in Lagos.

According to Abayomi, the state is increasing its level of preparedness considering the large commercial trading traffic among Nigeria, China, and Thailand.

He said: “As of Jan. 22, a total of 471 cases have been confirmed in South East Asia and U.S with nine deaths.

“There is evidence now that the infection is able to spread from person to person.

“The Lagos State Biosecurity Team, in collaboration with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) is currently working on building urgent capacity to identify the virus in our Biosecurity facility and isolation wards located at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba in the event of any suspected case arriving in Lagos State.

“We are in touch with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja to align our strategies.