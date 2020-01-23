Home » Chelsea Forward Victor Moses Joins Inter Milan On Loan

Chelsea Forward Victor Moses Joins Inter Milan On Loan

Chelsea forward Victor Moses has joined Serie A giants Inter Milan on loan until the rest of the season. The former Nigerian international has reunited with his former boss Antonio Conte.

Moses was a core part of Conte’s Chelsea side who lifted the ​Premier League title and the FA Cup n the 2016/17 season, where he played as a right wing-back to make their 3-4-3 formation so dangerous.

Moses made six Super Lig appearances for Fenerbahce during the first half of the season before that 18-month loan move was cut short for his move to San Siro.

Confirming the signing of Thursday afternoon on their website, Inter announced that the 29-year-old has joined on loan for the rest of the campaign with a view to making the deal permanent for £8.5million in the summer.

Moses has had loan spells  ​Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham before he was given a fresh chance under Conte, slotting in on the right as Chelsea won the top-flight title playing with three centre backs. He made just six appearances under Maurizio Sarri last season before joining Fenerbahce on loan.

Speaking on his arrival at the club, Moses said on Inter TV: “It’s an honour for me to be here and be an Inter player. I’d like to thank everyone for the welcome I’ve been given, I can’t wait to start.

“Having the opportunity to work with the coach again is something I’m really happy about.

“I have spoken to him and he has already explained the club’s project to me. I want to be part of it, I’m happy to be here.

“I’ll give my all and want to help the team. There’s a lot of quality here, I want to make my contribution out on the pitch and enjoy myself. That’s the most important thing.”

