Biafra: Facebook Shuts Down IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu’s Page

Facebook has allegedly shut down the page of the leader of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the pro-Biafra group made the allegation in a statement on Wednesday where it claimed that the Facebook Nigeria is corrupt.

According to IPOB’s statement, the development was because Facebook sees Kanu’s page as a means of exposing the ills in government.

This is as it warned that “Biafra” cannot be denied the media space unlike what took place in the late 1960s.

“We can confirm that Facebook Nigeria has shut down the page of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” IPOB said. “This is not unconnected with the fact that our leader’s page has become a rich resource for those determined to expose the evil regime in Nigeria and enthrone a better life for the masses.

“We mince no words when we say that Facebook Nigeria is more corrupt than the corrupt government they are seeking to protect. Biafra suffered immeasurably as a result of the denial of media space in the late 60s a situation we are not prepared to allow in this 21st century.”