Winner of BBNaija “Pepper Dem” edition Mercy Eke is for the first time featuring in a Nollywood movie titled “Fate of Alakada”

Concise News reports that “Fate Of Alakada” by ace actress Toyin Abraham will hit cinemas across the country on April 10.

Abraham announced Mercy’s appearance in the movie on her Instagram handle, where she shared a photo from the set.

“Thanks my darling @official_mercyeke for coming onset. Fam watch out for .@official_mercyeke in ‘Fate of Alakada’ in cinemas 10th April 2020,” she captioned the photo.

“Fate Of Alada” is a sequel to Abraham’s thrilling movie, ‘Alakada Reloaded’, making it the fourth production in the popular ‘Alakada’ series.

This platform understands that previous productions in the acclaimed Alakada series were released in 2009, 2013 and the one in 2017, which had a ground-breaking cinema debut and sold-out shows across Nigeria.

The plot of the popular Alakada series follows the story of Yetunde Animashaun, a young girl from a poor family background.

She engages in making up stories and lying about her financial and social status in order to “fit into with the crowd”.

The star-studded movie parades cast both from the English and Yoruba film genre as well as comic comedians and musical artistes.