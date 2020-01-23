Bauchi: Governor Mohammed Reacts To Supreme Court Victory

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has hailed the Supreme Court verdict which affirmed his victory in the 2019 governorship election.

A seven-man panel of the court, led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, had, on Tuesday, unanimously dismissed the appeal filed by Mohammed Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reading the lead judgment of the Supreme Court, Justice Dattijo Muhammad held that the evidence of the appellants’ witnesses at the election tribunal was inadmissible.

Justice Muhammad also held that the appellants failed to demonstrate the perversity in the concurrent judgments of the election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

Reacting to his victory on Wednesday in Bauchi, Mohammed told reporters that he had fears of being sacked just like Emeka Ihedioha by the apex court.

He added that his fear was heightened by the confidence his opponents showed before the court judgment.

Bala said, “The Imo incident is one of such incidents that is a manifestation of a judicial process. It was a very painful outcome for me as a PDP member and as a friend to the former governor who was affected”.

“It was something unexpected and I knew what happened to him could happen to anybody.

“Certainly it gave me some fears for the first time, thinking that maybe, the confidence expressed by my competitors had something to do with some assurances in some quarters somewhere, but I still had faith in God.”