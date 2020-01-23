Autopsy Reveals Main Cause Of Juice Wrld’s Death

Autopsy and toxicology results by Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, United States has revealed that rapper Juice Wrld died as a result of “oxycodone and codeine toxicity.”

Cook County, in a tweet on its official Twitter handle also said Wrld’s manner of death was accidental.

It tweeted “The Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the cause and manner of death of 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins. Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity. The manner of death is accident.”

Recall that the Chicago-born rapper died after reportedly suffering from seizure in December, at the age of 21.

The rising artist, whose real name was Jarad A. Higgins, suffered a medical emergency at Midway International Airport, the Chicago Sun Times reported citing local officials.

Meanwhile, days after the death of the rapper on December 8, his songs became the most streamed in the United States.

A report by Rolling Stone says WRLD’s works were streamed more than 38.2 million times the day he died- nearly three times as much as works of any other artiste — and was also the leader in digital song sales.

Songs by the rapper accounted for four of the top 10 songs across platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

According to data from BuzzAngle Music, “Lucid Dreams,” the wounded, Sting-sampling track that hurtled him into stardom, was the most-streamed song of the day, with nearly 4.4 million on-demand audio streams.