Amuneke Appointed Coach Of Egyptian Club Misr El-Makasa

Egyptian side Misr El-Makasa have appointed Former Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Amuneke as head coach of Egyptian following the sack of Ahmed Hossam Mido.

Mido, a former Egypt and Tottenham striker was sacked on Wednesday after losing 3-1 to Pyramids FC on Tuesday in the Egypt Premier League.

Makasa have not won any of their last 10 league games since their last win on 17 October 2019, a 1-0 victory over Al Masry SC.

Amuneke coached Nigeria’s U17 FIFA World Cup-winning team of 2015.

The 49-year-old was appointed head coach of Tanzania in 2018 where he guided them to their first Africa Cup of Nations since 1980.

Amuneke left the Tanzanian team mutually after a group stage exit at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Makasa are currently lying 15th on the league table with only goals difference separating them away from the relegation zone.