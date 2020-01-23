Amotekun: FG, South-West Governors Agree On Security Outfit

After a closed-door meeting between vice-president Yemi Osinbajo and the governors of the South-West states on Thursday, the federal government and the governors have reached an agreement on Operation Amotekun.

Concise News reports that the media aide to Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, made this known via his Twitter handle on Thursday after the meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

However, the media aide did not give details of the agreement reached.

Akande said that the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, also attended the meeting.

“News Flash: FG, Southwest Governors agree on Amotekun,” he tweeted.

There has been controversy following the launch of Operation Amotekun by the governors of the aforementioned states in Nigeria’s southwest on 9 January.

The governors had explained that the security network would support the Nigerian Police Force and other agencies in ensuring the security of lives and property.

But following the launch of the regional security outfit, Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, declared Amotekun illegal.

The justice minister had said that no state or group of states had the power to set up a security outfit.

“No other authority at the state level, whether the executive or legislature has the legal authority over defence,” Malami had said.