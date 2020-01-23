The Federal Government has said that the establishment of the Southwest security outfit, Operation Amotekun, has no place in the 1999 Constitution.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said the government would not bow to pressure due to sentiment being displayed by people on the matter.

Concise News reports that there has been controversy following the launch of Operation Amotekun by the governors of states in Nigeria’s southwest on 9 January.

The governors had explained that the security network would support the Nigerian Police Force and other agencies in ensuring the security of lives and property.

But following the launch of the regional security outfit, Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, declared Amotekun illegal.

The justice minister had said that no state or group of states had the power to set up a security outfit.

Meanwhile, in another statement issued on Thursday by his Special Assistant on Media, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the minister said any security arrangement not supported by extant laws remained illegal, adding that regional security architectural arrangement by states is not tolerated by the Constitution.

Malami said that the Federal Government appreciated that legally-minded Nigerians had started to eschew emotions by offering legal comments on the matter as against being carried away by other inclinations.

He said his office was committed to the rule of law and a constitutional democratic Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The minister said, “The planning, execution, consummation of whatever security arrangement must be naturally grounded in law, rooted in the constitution and tolerated by the law.

“For any arrangement to stand within the law, the bottom line is that constitutionality and legality must be factored.

“Provided that there is an aberration relating to constitutional compliance, I think the right thing to do is to ensure constitutionality and legality both in spirit, planning, concept, and consummation.

“This is a fact which is undisputable and undeniable. Mr. Falana was prevaricating and circumlocuting using evasive techniques when he was asked by the media to justify the presence of lacuna within the law which could establish or protect the concept of regionalism in any operation in the country.

“This arrangement called Amotekun is not backed by any law neither at the State nor at the Federal Government level. Amotekun, therefore, remains unconstitutional and illegal as already indicated,” he stated.

“If you are talking of regional arrangement, for example, at what point did the state assemblies come together as a region for the purpose of coming up with a statue or a law that can operate within the context of the Constitution taking into consideration the Federating arrangement that does not allow or tolerate a regional state House of Assembly arrangement.”