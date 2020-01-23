Amotekun: Falana Sends Message To Southwest Govs Amid Controversy

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana has urged the governors of Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, and Ogun to submit bills on Operation Amotekun to their houses of Assembly.

There has been controversy following the launch of Operation Amotekun by the governors of the aforementioned states in Nigeria’s southwest on 9 January.

The governors had explained that the security network would support the Nigerian Police Force and other agencies in ensuring the security of lives and property.

But following the launch of the regional security outfit, Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, declared Amotekun illegal.

The justice minister had said that no state or group of states had the power to set up security outfit.

“No other authority at the state level, whether the executive or legislature has the legal authority over defence,” Malami had said.

However, Falana, a southwester and a human rights activists, in a statement on Wednesday, noted that the police had endorsed Amotekun while the attorney general of the federation questioned its legality.

“Although I had cause to take issue with Mr Malami over his legal opinion on the security outfit, I was compelled to call on each of the South-West governors to forward a bill to the house of assembly of each state for the formation of Amotekun,” he stated.

“Amotekun is not a regional paramilitary organisation but a zonal security outfit being set up to assist the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in combating incessant killings, kidnapping, armed robberies and other violent crimes that are on the ascendancy in the region due to the negligence of the Federal Government to effectively police the country,” the lawyer added.

“Apart from those who are strenuously opposed to Amotekun, the concerned people in the South-West who have embraced the security initiative are entitled to know the law setting it up.

“Therefore, the attorneys general in the states in the South-West should be saddled with the urgent responsibility of ensuring that the enabling laws for Amotekun are enacted by the respective houses of assembly without any further delay.”