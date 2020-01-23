The ongoing trial of chairman, DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi has been adjourned until March 18 by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Concise News reports that Dokpesi had opened his defence in the alleged N2.1 billion fraud charge leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Jan. 21.

Speaking at the resumed hearing on Thursday, Dokpesi said he was invited to a meeting with former President, Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 where they discussed a need for the implementation of a Presidential Media Initiative.

“In Oct. 2015, I was invited by the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki to come and see the commander-in-chief, President Goodluck Jonathan at a meeting where the former Vice President, National Security Adviser and Secretary to the Government of the Federation were present.

“The president lamented that the opposition in Nigeria represented by the All Progressives Congress, (APC), had done tremendous damage to the image of the country.

“That the leaders of the opposition had gone round most countries of the world saying that the current government was clueless, incompetent, insensitive and callous and that there was need to develop a media initiative.

“This media initiative was adopted by late Gen. Sani Abacha’s administration and was accepted by President Olusegun Obasanjo, who personally signed and endorsed the initiative as being beneficial to Nigeria.

“Eight years later, it was adopted and accepted by late President Umaru Yaradua, the proposal was passed on to the Ministry of Information and Culture which was at that time headed by late Mrs Dora Akunyili.

According to him, it is only elements of the media initiative that had been approved and endorsed by all the heads of states and presidents of Nigeria that had to be extracted and presented.

He also said that it was not true for the prosecution to say that the breakdown of the media initiative that was submitted to the president by him was hurriedly put up.

“The statement I gave to the EFCC which included the breakdown of the electronic media initiative which I submitted to the president was not hurriedly put up.”

According to the former chairman, the presidential media initiative was a proactive approach to tackling and arresting perceived negative publications and portrayal of the president on the international scene.

The trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, however, at this juncture adjourned the matter until March 18 and 20 for continuation of the evidence-in-chief by Dokpesi.

The EFCC in 2015, arraigned Dokpesi on a seven-count charge bordering on alleged N2.1 billion fraud, said to be payments received from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.