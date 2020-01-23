Again, Nigerians Asked To Vacate South African Towns

Locals in Diepsloot area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday attacked foreign nationals, days after Nigerians in Keimoes and Upington areas of Northern Cape were given ultimatum to exit the communities.

Concise News understands that the attack which saw locals burning tires and chanting that foreigners should vacate the community was curtailed by the police.

According to report, the locals in another protest on Thursday, demanded that foreigners leave the community.

Confirming the attack, president, Nigerian Union South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, in a statement said “angry residents started burning tires and chanting that foreigners must leave the area.

“Police intervention brought calm but the violence erupted again this morning.

“The community members want undocumented foreigners to leave the area. They accused foreign nationals of criminal activities and killing of a senior police officer.

“Though there is heavy police presence in the area, the local residents are not backing down in there demand.”

Olubajo further advised Nigerians in the community to stay away until the attack is subsided.