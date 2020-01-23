Home » ACF Reacts To Killing Of CAN Chairman Rev. Andimi

January 23, 2020
Reverend Lawan Andimi/File Photo

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Thursday expressed dismay over the gruesome murder of Rev. Lawan Andimi, Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Michika in Adamawa by the Boko Haram terrorists.

The National Publicity Secretary ACF Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim, in a statement equally appealed to the Federal and State Governments to fish out perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to justice.

“This cruel act by the abductors was barbaric, despicable and should be condemned by all peace-loving people,” he said.

The ACF expressed its deepest condolences to the family of Andimi, the Christian community across Nigeria, and the Government and people of Adamawa.

