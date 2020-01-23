Abia: APGA Insists On Alex Otti’s Suspension – APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has insisted on the suspension of the party’s governorship candidate in Abia State during the 2019 election Alex Otti.

Concise News reports that the APGA Abia Working Committee(SWC) last year suspended Otti, claiming he never consulted the party in the South-East State on his petition, challenging the reelection of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the March 9th 2019 poll.

According to APGA, Otti took part in anti-party activities, as it claimed he equipped his political machinery, known as Abia First, to harass party officials and create divisions in the party.

Speaking on Wednesday in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, APGA Secretary Sunday Onukwubiri in a radio programme tagged “Open Parliament,” he claimed APGA was not part of the litigation against Ikpeazu and PDP.

“APGA was not part of Alex Otti’s petition in court, because, he was suspended by the party leadership after the 2019 general elections,” he said.

“He went to court with members of his Abia First structure. He never informed the party. He remained a suspended member until the SWC says otherwise. He was suspended for anti-party activities.”