Yung6ix Finally Sues American Jeweler Over Racial Profiling

Hip hop singer Onome Onokohwomo better known as Yung6ix has finally filed a lawsuit against a jewelry store where he was accused of theft.

Concise News earlier reported that Yung6ix in September narrated his ordeal in a post on his Instagram handle, where he claimed to have been racially profiled but ended up in detention..

He said “Was wrongfully accused by kays jewellers. Spent the last few hours wondering if I was gonna be another innocent black man getting f—k by the system.”

The singer who seemed not to have taken his detention issue with levity had also vowed to file lawsuit for racial profiling.

But in a new report online, the singer was said to have approached the California Central District Court to file Assault, Libel and Slander charges against the Jeweler.

Meanwhile, Yung6ix pursued a career in music shortly after graduating from high school.

He derived his stage name Yung6ix from his high school nickname “6ixty”.