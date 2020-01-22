‘Yahoo Boys:’ EFCC Boss Defends Ibadan Nightclub Raid

There is no issue in raiding nightclubs to arrest internet fraudsters called “Yahoo Yahoo boys,” according to the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu.

Concise News reports that the EFCC recently raided a nightclub in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital and arrested 89 suspected ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys.’

Many Nigerians had condemned the anti-crime body for the incident, but the EFCC boss believes there is nothing wrong with the move.

He spoke on Wednesday in Ibadan as he went to inspect the new recruits of the commission at the state zonal office, adding that the raid was based on intelligence report.

“If it is nightclubs, these are the places the yahoo boys gather and spend the money. There is nothing wrong in raiding the yahoo boys at nightclubs,” the EFCC boss noted.

“It is not about nightclub, raiding of nightclub is left to the police, we don’t have much power, and we will go there when we are sure it is the fraudsters.

“We are not raiding nightclub, we are going after the yahoo yahoo boys and we always do that when we have a credible intelligence.”

He revealed that “What we will do is that we have to collaborate to rehabilitate them into the society. These are small boys who are intelligent, they can be useful.

“There are a lot of fraudsters who have made millions, we can find a way to bring them back so they can be better citizens tomorrow.”