US Travel Ban: We Won’t React To ‘Speculations’ – Presidency

The Presidency has said it will not react to what it described as “speculations” about the US plan to place a travel ban on Nigeria, Concise News reports.

This news platform understands that there are reports in the US media that President Donald Trump’s government wants to add seven countries to their travel ban list.

The countries reportedly being considered for the travel ban are Tanzania, Sudan, Eritrea, Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Myanmar.

In a statement, Wednesday, the Senior Special Assistant to Buhari on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu said the country will wait for further clarification on the matter before making a comment.

“Yes we have read the news that the Trump administration is planning to add a host of African, Asian and Eastern European countries to its travel restrictions list as reported by the US media,” the statement said.

“We are not going to react to speculations. We urge you to wait for us to see what unfolds under the new policy, its scope, its reach, the implications and its consequences before we react.”