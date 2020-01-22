Home » Transfer: Real Madrid And Spain Defender Completes Move To Bayern Munich

By - 22 minutes ago on January 22, 2020
Odriozola (left) moves to the Allianz Arena after falling out of manager Zinedine Zidane’s first-team plans (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Real Madrid defender, Alvaro Odriozola has completed a loan move to German Bundesliga side, Bayern Munich.

Concise News reports that with the successful deal on Wednesday, the 24-year-old joins Spanish compatriots Javi Martinez and Thiago Alcantara for the remainder of the 2019–20 season.

“Following internal discussions, we agreed to follow the wishes of head coach Hansi Flick in strengthening the defence and decided to go for Álvaro Odriozola.

“We are delighted about the signing and thank Real Madrid for the friendly and cooperative talks,” said Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The right-back will now have to compete for a place in the starting line-up with world cup winner, Benjamin Pavard.

Odriozola, who joined Madrid in 2018 from his hometown club Real Sociedad has seen his game time drop significantly.

Although, a utility player who can also play as a winger, he has found it hard displacing Dani Carvajal as Real’s first choice right back.

Speaking after his move to Germany, the Spanish international said: “It’s a privilege to play for such a big club like Bayern. I grew up watching this club. It’s an honour to wear the shirt. I had no doubts about taking this step.”

He has been assigned jersey number 2 after passing a medical and has already started training with Hansi Flick’s wards.

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash.

