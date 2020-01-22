Transfer: Nigerian Star Joins Lukaku, Conte At Inter Milan

A former Nigerian star Victor Moses has signed for Inter Milan from Chelsea after finishing a loan spell at Fenerbahçe, Concise News reports.

The player, 29, who featured for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, joined Conte’s men on a loan with a 10 million euro buy-out clause.

He is Conte’s second signing in the January window after England wingback Ashley Young from Manchester United.

Until his retirement from international football, he played 38 times for the Super Eagles and also claimed the Premier League crown in 2017 and FA Cup in 2018 with Conte at Chelsea.

He netted 20 goals for his country and had in the past played for Crystal Palace, Wigan, Stoke City, Liverpool and West Ham.