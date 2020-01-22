Home » Toyota Recalling 3.4 Million Cars Over Possible Airbag Malfunction

Toyota Recalling 3.4 Million Cars Over Possible Airbag Malfunction

By - 48 minutes ago on January 22, 2020
Toyota Recalling 3.4 Million Cars Over Possible Airbag Malfunction

Toyota/azernews.az

Japanese carmaker Toyota on Wednesday said it is recalling about 3.4 million vehicles worldwide over the suspected malfunctioning of airbags.

“The recall, including 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S., involves the Corolla, Corolla Matrix, Avalon, and Avalon HV models in North America, Central, and South America, Toyota said.

No cars are being recalled this time in Japan and Europe,” Toyota said.

The affected vehicles may have an electronic control unit which may not have adequate protection against certain “electrical noise” interference, a Toyota spokeswoman in Tokyo said.

“This could lead to incomplete deployment or non-deployment of the airbags and also hamper the operation of seat belt pretensioners,” she said.

The pretensioner tightens and reduces slack in seat belts to protect occupants from rapidly moving forward in the event of a crash.

For the involved vehicles, Toyota will install a noise filter between the airbag control module and its wire harness, it said.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with a special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a through and through Chelsea FC fan.

Add Concise To Homescreen.