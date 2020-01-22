Terrorism: US To Place Nigeria, Others On Visa Restriction

The United States is set to add Nigeria, Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Sudan and Tanzania to a new list of countries on America’s visa restriction, according to the Wall Street Journal.

It was learned that Nigerians would not be barred from entering the country but would not be issued with certain types of visas.

It was gathered that, unlike the initial travel ban list of 2017, most of the new countries do not have majority-Muslim populations.

“The Trump administration plans to add seven countries to a group of nations subject to travel restrictions, including Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, along with others in Africa and Asia, according to administration officials who have seen the list,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The new restrictions would apply to travellers and immigrants from Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania. The countries wouldn’t necessarily face blanket bans on travel to the US, but could have restrictions placed on specific types of visas, such as business or visitor visas, administration officials said.”

The Trump administration has said its policy restricting travel is necessary to prevent potential acts of terrorism, as countries on the list do not adequately vet their travellers to the United States.