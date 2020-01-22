See What Apostle Suleman Says About First Fruit Offering (Video)

President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson has stressed the importance of offering the first fruits, saying ‘how you begin the year determines how the year runs with you’.

Concise News reports that in a video published on Wednesday on Celebration TV, the official television channel of Apostle Suleman, the fiery televangelist while preaching in his church encouraged Christians to make sure that they give their first fruit of 2020.

“How you begin the year is what determines how the year runs with you,” the 49-year-old started.

“You understand the principle of first fruit, that most people don’t know the value and the importance of it. Ezekiel 48 verse 14: ‘They must not sell or exchange any of it. This is the best of the land and must not pass into other hands, because it is holy to the Lord’.

“Ezekiel 44 verse 30 also let us know the importance of first fruit. It said: ‘The best of all the firstfruits and of all your special gifts will belong to the priests. You are to give them the first portion of your ground meal so that a blessing may rest on your household.'”

Apostle Suleman continued with Biblical citations.

Thereafter, he tackled Christians who do not give ‘first fruit’.

“So those of you who say you are believers…One of the problems we have is that people who find it hard to practice the word of God are ‘political Christians’ – pastors, leaders (who are political).

“And that is why you see them with all their tithes, nothing happen in their life. There is no reflection of God in their life.

“But the ‘baby Christians’, you see them enjoying God.

“God respects principles. If you don’t obey the principles, nothing!

“So don’t just allow the year go on. It is important that you obey. As a ministry, we do it. As an individual, I do it.

“Nobody is after what you have. God said if ‘I am Hungry, I would not tell you’.

“God said giving is for your own good.”

Watch the video below: