See Photo Of Don Jazzy In Maternity Gown

By - 56 minutes ago on January 22, 2020

Legendary music producer Don Jazzy has taken to Instagram to share a rare photo of himself posing in a maternity gown, Concise News reports.

The producer seems to be up to something as he reveals in the early hours of Wednesday, that is he about to deliver greatness.

“Maternity gown😜. I swear I’m about to deliver greatness. Good morning.”

This comes days after Don Jazzy, who is an active user of social media platforms revealed that he battled an illness but has now recovered.

He was absent on both Twitter and Instagram for quite some days, and that was enough reason his fans should worry about him.

According to the producer, he was sick for days and had to get out of bed to go ahead with his day to day activities.

“The watch is dead. No time to check time. Been sick for a couple of days. Told myself I have to get out the bed today coz I don’t need that break dance this year. I’m strong now we thank GOD. Back in my fave slippers.” Don Jazzy wrote

