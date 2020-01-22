Uzoma Umenka, manager to Majek fashek has revealed that the only person who provided financial support the for reggae star’s ill health was indigenous rapper, Olamide.

Concise News reports that in September last year, Umenka confirmed that the iconic singer was sick and receiving treatment in a hospital in London.

Speaking during an interview with Nigeria Info’s 99.3 FM, the manager revealed that Olamide supported Majek but begged to be anonymous.

“He called me up in England and he said, Bros, sorry oh, I wan support Baba, don’t discuss this with anybody and he said I must not mention this.

However, Umenka said other celebrities showed concerns but he asked them to hold on until Majek returns, because he tried to avoid controversies over money.

“I told them to calm down and wait for Majek to come back. I decided to stop some of them because when money comes in, so many controversies arise, people, you don’t know from any corner start raising some dirty voices,” he added.

Majek’s manager further revealed that the current state of the reggae star was private.

Meanwhile, LIB had last year reported that Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola took over the hospital bills of the singer.