An up and coming rapper Vico has alleged that controversial singer Zlatan alongside eight men assaulted him in Lekki area of Lagos state.

Vico laid the accusation in an Instagram video where she shared photos of his bruised face.

The rapper claimed that the “Zanku” crooner had once attacked and attempted to kill him but he escaped.

He also alleged that Zlatan is a cultist and had asked one of his boys to shoot him.

Surprisingly, Zlatan’s ally, Rahman Jago replied to Vico’s allegations, asking him not to “misyarn” again, adding that the “Yeye Boyfriend” crooner was bigger than him.

Meanwhile, Zlatan is yet to publicly address the allegations.