PDP Reacts To Supreme Court Verdicts On Benue, Bauchi, Sokoto, Adamawa

By - 49 minutes ago on January 22, 2020
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday in Abuja, commended the Supreme Court for upholding the victories of Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Concise News reports.
In a statement issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party also commended the court’s judgment reaffirming elections of Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa.
Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was certain that its governors won the elections in their respective states.
He said that any disposition to the contrary would have diminished the hard earned image of the highest court of the land as Nigerians knew that the PDP won in those states.
“The PDP, however, said that the judgment on the four states would not distract it from struggling for a judicial  review and reversal of the miscarriage of justice by the Court in its judgment on the Imo governorship election.
“The party notes that, by upholding the Sokoto, Bauchi, Benue and Adamawa elections, the Supreme Court has shown that it can be trusted to assert its independence,” he said.
“Only a judicial review will guarantee justice in Imo. We shall struggle to achieve this,” the party spokesman said.

Supreme Court victories excite PDP counsels, members

In related news, some members of the PDP and counsels representing the party in the Benue governorship election petition have commended the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed the election of Governor Ortom of Benue.

They said this in Abuja on Tuesday shortly after the Supreme Court delivered the judgments that affirmed the election of Governor Ortom and Governor Fintiri of Adamawa.

Chris Uche, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who represented Benue PDP, lauded the judgment, saying the apex court verdict affirmed the judgments by the Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal.

Uche said: “We are very happy and please with the judgment in respect of Benue State. We are also contended, beginning with the Election Petition Tribunal.

“When you look at bidding and evidence, you can see that the case was structurally effective and confidentially efficient.

“As we are seeing today,  Supreme Court has affirmed both the judgments of Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal,  dismissing the petition.”

According to him, the mandate given by the good people of Benue State to Governor Ortom has been judicially approved.

Bassey Hon, who is also the PDP counsel, thanked God for the judgment, saying that the judgment demonstrated that the court remained the last hope of common men.

Hon said that the apex court affirmed the election of his client, Ortom because the petitioners were not able to prove their case.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Benue, Michael Gusa, described the judgment as victory for the good people of the state, who gave their mandates to Ortom to lead them.

Samuel Odeh, the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue, said the party and its members accepted the decision of the Supreme Court in good faith.

Odeh said: “We have accepted the decision of the apex court which is the highest court of the land. When you cross to this line, it is conclusive. So, as a party,  we have accepted this verdict.

“And for the people of Benue,  I want to say that the struggle continues. We have lost the quality governor in the person of Emmanuel Jimi.

“I hope that one day the people of Benue will realise this.”

