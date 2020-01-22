PDP Chairman Defects To Ruling APC

The Kano

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano state, Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Concise News understands that Bichi left his longtime political associate Rabiu Kwankwaso a day after the Supreme Court upheld the election victory of the state governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The apex court gave its judgment in an appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the PDP, Abba Kabir Yusuf, challenging the reelection of Ganduje.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the apex court dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

It was learned that Bichi will formally announce his decision to join the APC and Ganduje, alongside his supporters on Wednesday afternoon in Kano, the state capital.

The former PDP chairman had served as Managing Director of Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority and later as Commissioner during Kwankwaso’s first term in office. He then served as Secretary to Kano State Government.

According to reports, the party chairman said he took the decision to leave the party long before the judgement of the Supreme Court.

“The decision of Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi was not related to the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement. It was purely based on principles and personal conviction,” he said.

“In the affairs of Kwankwasiyya, Rabiu Bichi has been lately rendered irrelevant, ostracised and sidelined from the decision-making of the Kwankwasiyya movement. Despite his commitment to the cause, he was looked down upon as a saboteur.”