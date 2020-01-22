Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Wednesday, Jan. 22nd, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said he is not bothered over concerns that supporting Operation Amotekun may cost him a second term in office. Amotekun which was launched by the South-West to curb insecurity in the region has been declared illegal by the Federal Government.

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has expressed fear that the newly-created Operation Amotekun in the South-West could become dangerous for Nigeria. Since the launching of the Amotekun by leaders of the South-West region, there have been heated debates in the country.

Okey Onyekanma, the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, has resigned, according to a letter of resignation read by the speaker of the house, Chiji Collins, during plenary on Tuesday Onyekanma threw in the towel as Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business.

Oxford English Dictionary has recognised 29 Nigerian words, including Danfo, K-leg and Tokunbo, in its January updates to the dictionary. The Dictionary confirmed this development in a blog post on its website, saying that some of the words were borrowed while others are coinages.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the reelection of Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of Benue state. A seven-man panel of the apex court, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election, Emmanuel Jime.

Justice Mohammed Datijo of the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the election of Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Governor of Adamawa state. The apex court held that the appellant, Muhammed Bindow, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), failed to prove the allegation of over-voting and other infractions he listed in his petition.

The Christian Association (CAN) has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is backing Boko Haram to kill Christians, Concise News reports. The CAN National President Samson Ayokunle made the allegation on Tuesday where he wondered why the Federal Government has been unable to tame Boko Haram insurgents.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has confirmed the killing of its chairman in Michika local government area of Adamawa State, Reverend Lawan Andimi. Rev. Andimi was abducted by Boko Haram on January 2 when the insurgents stormed the community to carry out an attack, in the process, whisked the Reverend away.

Even though controversial singer Naira Marley has over time been seen as a bad influence on youths, he has taken it upon himself to advise them against bad attitude. Naira Marley, who arguably has one of the strongest fan bases among all musical artistes, took to his Twitter handle to advise Marlians (his fans) against being a bad influence.

Anthony Joshua has said a “curveball” offer, could tempt Deontay Wilder into a dream undisputed heavyweight championship fight. Speaking to Sky Sports, Joshua also revealed he has held meetings to discuss how to set it up. WBC champion Wilder will face Tyson Fury in a rematch on February 22, while Joshua will defend his newly-regained IBF, WBA and WBO titles against either Kubrat Pulev or Oleksandr Usyk, whose representatives he met for negotiations last week.

