N-Power: ‘We’re Trying To Replicate Programme At LG Level’ – Nigerian State Governor

The Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong has disclosed that his administration is ‘trying to replicate the Nigerian government’s N-Power programme’, Concise News reports.

The governor, who the Supreme Court recently validated his election, paid a courtesy visit to Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Lalong, he wants to “take people off the streets”.

“On the N-Power, we are trying to replicate the programme at the local government level to take people off the streets,” he noted.

During her speech, Minister Farouq stated that she is aware of the intent by the North-Central state to absorb some beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme.

She therefore praised the government of Plateau state for her humanitarianism.

“I am aware that you indicated interest to absorb the youths in some of the Investment Programmes. You are also doing much in the area of people living with disabilities.

“You are a worthy partner with whom we can work together to move humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development to the next level,” Farouq said.

The Plateau state Governor, H.E Simon Bako Lalong and his team met with the HM, @Sadiya_farouq, the Perm. Sec. and team @FMHDSD to discuss the Humanitarian situation and Social Investment Programmes in the state and seek ways to address our mutual concerns. pic.twitter.com/NRw05xdLkD — Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (@FMHDSD) January 21, 2020

The governor was accompanied on the visit by the leadership of the State House of Assembly and some members of the State Executive Council.