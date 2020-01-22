N-Power: Minister Farouq Receives Briefing From Scheme’s Cluster Heads (Photos)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq on Tuesday received briefing from the N-Power team led by Afolabi Imoukhuede, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation and youth empowerment, Concise News reports.

Although details of the meeting which also had the likes of Mohammed Brimah, Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and Tijjani Umar, Permanent Secretary of the ministry in attendance, was unclear as at the time of publishing this report, an update on the known Twitter handle of the minister indicated that the “challenges” of the scheme was part of their discussion.

I was briefed by the @npower_ng team led by the cluster head, Mr Afolabi and we discussed activities around the program, challenges and solutions. pic.twitter.com/2DJ7qD16ih — Sadiya Umar Farouq (@Sadiya_farouq) January 21, 2020

Earlier today, HM @Sadiya_farouq and Perm Sec. Alh Tijjani Umar recieved a briefing by the @npower_ng team led by the cluster head, Mr Afolabi. pic.twitter.com/fCo8SCXZyx — Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (@FMHDSD) January 21, 2020

Meanwhile, later on Tuesday, Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau state was also received at the ministry by Hajia Farouq “to discuss the Humanitarian situation and Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) in the North Central state and seek ways to address our mutual concerns”.