N-Power: Minister Farouq Receives Briefing From Scheme’s Cluster Heads (Photos)

By - 13 minutes ago on January 22, 2020
The National Social Investment Programmes NSIP (an initiative the N-Power scheme is one of it’s elements), which was formerly under the office of the vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and managed by Hajia Maryam Uwais, special adviser to the president on social intervention, was moved to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development on October 1, 2019

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq on Tuesday received briefing from the N-Power team led by Afolabi Imoukhuede, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation and youth empowerment, Concise News reports.

Although details of the meeting which also had the likes of Mohammed Brimah, Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and Tijjani Umar, Permanent Secretary of the ministry in attendance, was unclear as at the time of publishing this report, an update on the known Twitter handle of the minister indicated that the “challenges” of the scheme was part of their discussion.

Meanwhile, later on Tuesday, Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau state was also received at the ministry by Hajia Farouq “to discuss the Humanitarian situation and Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) in the North Central state and seek ways to address our mutual concerns”.

