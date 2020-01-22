Man United: Ex-Players, Fans React As Burnley Disgrace Red Devils At Old Trafford

Manchester United players were booed off the pitch by their own fans after a 2-0 home defeat by Burnley on Wednesday night left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team six points off a Champions League spot.

Burnley took the lead just before half-time through Chris Wood, before Jay Rodriguez doubled the Clarets’ advantage when he played a one-two with Wood before firing into the top corner of David de Gea’s near post.

Solskjaer’s side remain six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while Burnley climb to 13th, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

“The scenes in the stadium weren’t good,” former United midfielder Darren Fletcher said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“The chanting, the atmosphere really turned toxic for the first time.”

“At the minute you can see with every setback these youngsters are just sinking,” the five-time Premier League winner with United added.

“The scrutiny and the pressure that these kids are under – it was difficult for me coming into the team and I was surrounded by world class players left, right and centre.

“These lads don’t have that support network around them and they are really finding it difficult.

“It might make a few of them, but at the same time it will probably break a few of them as well, which is really disappointing.”

It was also observed that during the game, fans vented their frustration with chants against United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the club’s owners the Glazer family.

As for former United defender Rio Ferdinand, he labelled the night an “embarrassment.”

“I can’t defend this. What has been invested?” the six-time Premier League winner with United told BT Sport.

“These young kids now in schools around the country, they are not going to be wearing Manchester United shirts.

“They are not going to be wanting to come here and support Manchester United based on what you are seeing out there. It’s just not going to happen, fans are walking out after 84 minutes.

“It’s an embarrassment. People at the top need to look and see this and make changes, put a plan in place that people can sit there and see where we are going now. I don’t see it.”