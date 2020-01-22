Latest N-Power News Today Wednesday 22nd January 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Wednesday January 22nd, 2020, on Concise News.

N-Power: Minister Farouq Receives Briefing From Scheme’s Cluster Heads (Photos)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq on Tuesday received briefing from the N-Power team led by Afolabi Imoukhuede, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation and youth empowerment.

Although details of the meeting which also had the likes of Mohammed Brimah, Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and Tijjani Umar, Permanent Secretary of the ministry in attendance, was unclear as at the time of publishing this report, an update on the known Twitter handle of the minister indicated that the "challenges" of the scheme was part of their discussion.

N-Power: ‘We’re Trying To Replicate Programme At LG Level’ – Nigerian State Governor

The Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong has disclosed that his administration is ‘trying to replicate the Nigerian government’s N-Power programme’.

The governor, who the Supreme Court recently validated his election, paid a courtesy visit to Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Lalong, he wants to "take people off the streets".

